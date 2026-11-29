Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.18.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Justin Skala sold 16,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $2,730,708.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,638.90. This represents a 93.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Turner sold 285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $39,931.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,858,454.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,726. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,207 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of YUM opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $170.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is 24.08%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a global restaurant company whose portfolio includes KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Its restaurants serve a range of food, including fried chicken, tacos and other Mexican-inspired items, pizza, and chargrilled burgers and sandwiches. The company primarily operates through a franchise model, supporting independently owned restaurants as well as operating some locations itself. Its brands serve customers in markets around the world, with menus and offerings that may vary by region.

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