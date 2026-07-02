Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock's previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Get Constellation Brands alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 367,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,709. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $178.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 867,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,686 shares of the company's stock worth $249,819,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,802 shares of the company's stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Constellation Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellation Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellation Brands wasn't on the list.

While Constellation Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here