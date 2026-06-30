Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.200-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.21.

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Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $178.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.21. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,825 shares of the company's stock worth $238,095,000 after buying an additional 265,555 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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