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Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Constellation Software logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Constellation Software from “strong buy” to “hold,” although the broader analyst consensus remains “buy,” with six buy ratings and one strong-buy rating.
  • Shares opened at $2,153.58 after declining 2.1%; the stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43.
  • Constellation Software’s latest quarterly results were mixed: EPS of $24.70 missed estimates of $25.16, while revenue of $3.18 billion exceeded the $3.14 billion consensus forecast.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CNSWF

Constellation Software Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CNSWF opened at $2,153.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,005.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,916.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,612.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3,596.82.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $24.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.16 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 118.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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