Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,208,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,565,000 after acquiring an additional 264,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $809.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc NASDAQ: ROAD is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners' operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

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