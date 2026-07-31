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Construction Partners (ROAD) to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Construction Partners logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Construction Partners is expected to report Q3 2026 earnings before the market opens on August 7. Analysts project earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of approximately $948.8 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.18 versus a $0.05 loss estimate and revenue of $769.2 million, up 34.6% year over year.
  • ROAD shares have declined 2.2% and recently traded at $101.69, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $134.17.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $948.7750 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.90%.The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Construction Partners's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners Stock Down 2.2%

ROAD opened at $101.69 on Friday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company's stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc NASDAQ: ROAD is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners' operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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