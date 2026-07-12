Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,211,049 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the June 15th total of 854,672 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,938,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company's stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 3,904,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,142. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.75. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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