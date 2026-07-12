Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.17.

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Context Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,904,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,461. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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