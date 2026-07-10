Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in June

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,662 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 94,768 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Continental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Continental Price Performance

Shares of Continental stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 19,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. Continental has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Continental had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts expect that Continental will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company's core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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