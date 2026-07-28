Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Contineum Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Contineum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTNM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 6,939 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,420. The company has a market cap of $510.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTNM. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,334 shares of the company's stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,906,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,179,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 223,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,842,800 shares of the company's stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 891,480 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTNM

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

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