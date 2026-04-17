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Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Down 3.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Coppernico Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Coppernico Metals shares fell 3.1% intraday to $0.2666 on Friday, with 65,920 shares trading — roughly 60% below its average daily volume of 163,708.
  • The stock carries a market cap of $57.15 million and a low P/E of 2.96, with liquidity ratios showing a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22, and a debt-to-equity of 0.36.
  • The company is profiled as Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, which holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia and explores for copper, gold, and silver.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coppernico Metals.

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2550 and last traded at $0.2666. 65,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 163,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2750.

Coppernico Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

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