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Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cora Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hit a new 52-week high: Cora Gold traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 11.50 on a volume of 581,875 shares, though the stock was reported down about 5.6%.
  • Company size and valuation: Market capitalization is about £57.76 million with a negative P/E of -39.66 and a beta of 0.80.
  • Operations focus: Cora Gold is a West Africa gold developer with projects in Mali and Senegal, and its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali is approaching construction readiness.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cora Gold.

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 11.50, with a volume of 581875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.18.

Cora Gold Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £57.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.19.

About Cora Gold

(Get Free Report)

Cora Gold Ltd AIM: CORA is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal. The Company's most advanced project is the Sanankoro Gold Project in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, south Mali, where a mine with low capital and operating costs based around high recovery, low strip ratio, free-digging oxide ore is approaching construction readiness.

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