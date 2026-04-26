Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.1085) per share and revenue of $185.8310 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CORT opened at $46.06 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 26,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,733.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,918,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146,120,582.82. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $3,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,146,631 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,351.34. The trade was a 9.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,938 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 442,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,059 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 405,081 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,753,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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