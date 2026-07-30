Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $95.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.17.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 26.9%

Shares of CORT traded up $25.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,034,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,158. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $122.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 337.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.34. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $256.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,094,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,065,977.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atabak Mokari sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,949.50. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $22,088,050. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 128.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and revenue beat: Corcept reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $0.02, while revenue reached $256.15 million, ahead of the $221.15 million estimate. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, with operating profit rising 54.8% to $41.3 million. Corcept Therapeutics Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Corcept reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $0.02, while revenue reached $256.15 million, ahead of the $221.15 million estimate. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, with operating profit rising 54.8% to $41.3 million. Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue outlook raised: Management now expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast signals continued confidence in commercial momentum. CORT Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Raised

Management now expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the roughly $1.0 billion analyst consensus. The higher forecast signals continued confidence in commercial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product growth is supporting the business: Corcept cited continued Korlym growth and a strong Lifyorli launch, while net income increased to $42.1 million. The company ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow. Corcept Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Corcept cited continued Korlym growth and a strong Lifyorli launch, while net income increased to $42.1 million. The company ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and trading risks remain: Following the rally, CORT trades at a very elevated earnings multiple, increasing sensitivity to future execution and guidance. Recent institutional activity was mixed, with some funds adding shares and others reducing positions.

Following the rally, CORT trades at a very elevated earnings multiple, increasing sensitivity to future execution and guidance. Recent institutional activity was mixed, with some funds adding shares and others reducing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and insider selling are cautionary signals: Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Underperform, while reported insider activity over the past six months was dominated by sales rather than purchases. These factors could limit further gains despite the strong quarter. Wolfe Research Downgrades Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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