Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0 million-$131.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.8 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Up 2.6%

CLB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 512,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,367. The company has a market capitalization of $792.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Core Laboratories's payout ratio is 5.97%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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