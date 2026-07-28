Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Core Molding Technologies to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Core Molding Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $74,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,437,194.61. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $242,320. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company's stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company's core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

Further Reading

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