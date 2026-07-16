Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.6667.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 334 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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