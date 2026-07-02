CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells 278,560 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 278,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $27,140,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138,612 shares in the company, valued at $305,794,967.16. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 4.6%

CRWV stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 32,560,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589,840. The firm's 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $166.22.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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