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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) EVP Chen Goldberg Sells 5,541 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • CoreWeave EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares on June 15 at an average price of $107.29, for proceeds of about $594,494. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • After the transaction, Goldberg still directly owned 59,368 shares valued at roughly $6.37 million, reducing the position by 8.54%. The article also notes several earlier insider sales by Goldberg in recent months.
  • CoreWeave’s business and stock remain volatile: the company recently missed earnings expectations despite revenue jumping 111.6% year over year, and shares were trading lower on the day at $115.21. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $131.52.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) EVP Chen Goldberg sold 5,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $594,493.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,369,592.72. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chen Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Chen Goldberg sold 14,168 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,421,617.12.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Chen Goldberg sold 19,222 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Chen Goldberg sold 4,879 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $531,811.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Chen Goldberg sold 9,757 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $897,644.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Chen Goldberg sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,184.80.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,176,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073,012. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CoreWeave by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after buying an additional 653,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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