CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 65,493 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 65,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $6,267,025.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 235,883 shares in the company, valued at $22,571,644.27. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.
CoreWeave Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of CRWV traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 32,560,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,589,840. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.
More CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on CoreWeave, signaling that at least some analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff. Coreweave Sell-off Sparks Buying Opportunity, Analyst Says Meta Fears Are Overblown
- Positive Sentiment: Supportive commentary argued the Meta-driven selloff may be overdone because CoreWeave still has a massive AI backlog and continued demand for compute capacity. CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock May Still Look Cheap Following Record AI Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave launched ARIA, an AI research agent in Weights & Biases designed to automate analysis and speed model iteration, which is a product-positive update but not a major near-term stock catalyst. CoreWeave Unveils ARIA to Accelerate AI Research and Agent Development
- Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave expanded its Livingston headquarters, a sign of continued growth, but the news is not enough to offset the current investor concern around competition and valuation. CoreWeave Expands HQ with Additional 31,000 SF in Livingston
- Negative Sentiment: Meta’s reported plan to sell excess AI compute has intensified fears that large hyperscalers could compete directly with CoreWeave, driving concern over future pricing power and customer retention. Stock Market Today, July 1: CoreWeave Stock Tumbles as Meta Cloud Report Raises Customer Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted CoreWeave’s heavy debt load and recent insider selling, adding to worries that the stock’s valuation may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. CoreWeave Just Slipped Under $50 Billion. Is the Debt Finally Catching Up?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.
About CoreWeave
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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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