CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $6,690,574.88 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 32,560,914 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,589,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $166.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 22.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in CoreWeave by 24.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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