CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $80.56 and last traded at $81.75. Approximately 32,475,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 28,770,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $4,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 402,852 shares in the company, valued at $37,997,000.64. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $13,582,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 258,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,920.64. The trade was a 35.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $5,234,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CoreWeave by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after buying an additional 653,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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