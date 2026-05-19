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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
CoreWeave logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CoreWeave shares fell sharply after gapping down from a prior close of $103.77 to an opening of $98.53, with the stock last trading around $96.23. The move came amid broader pressure on cloud and tech stocks.
  • The company recently secured a $3.1 billion delayed draw term loan facility, which should help fund AI cloud expansion and customer deployments. However, investors are also weighing heavy capital-raising needs, with reports that CoreWeave has raised more than $20 billion this year.
  • Sentiment is turning more cautious despite some bullish analyst calls: DA Davidson cut its price target to $100 from $175, and the Google-Blackstone $5 billion AI cloud venture is seen as a competitive threat. Insider selling and CoreWeave’s weak financial metrics add to concerns about valuation and leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.77, but opened at $98.53. CoreWeave shares last traded at $96.2330, with a volume of 5,430,507 shares trading hands.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,708,631 shares of company stock worth $2,771,929,486 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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