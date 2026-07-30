CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.82, but opened at $68.30. CoreWeave shares last traded at $73.2380, with a volume of 10,551,180 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense and intelligence collaboration: CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud services for U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. CoreWeave will supply its AI-native cloud platform, while Leidos will lead mission integration and secure architecture. The agreement could expand CoreWeave’s customer base and support demand for mission-critical GPU capacity, although no financial terms were disclosed. Leidos and CoreWeave collaborate to accelerate delivery of AI capabilities for defense, national security and intelligence missions

CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud services for U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. CoreWeave will supply its AI-native cloud platform, while Leidos will lead mission integration and secure architecture. The agreement could expand CoreWeave’s customer base and support demand for mission-critical GPU capacity, although no financial terms were disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Additional customer wins: CoreWeave is providing low-latency GPU infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the U.S. and Europe. It also reportedly landed Flow Traders as a customer for AI training used in quantitative trading, reinforcing the company’s reach beyond large technology clients. CRWV Powers Anam's AI Avatars With Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure

CoreWeave is providing low-latency GPU infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the U.S. and Europe. It also reportedly landed Flow Traders as a customer for AI training used in quantitative trading, reinforcing the company’s reach beyond large technology clients. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings focus: Investors are looking ahead to CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report. Revenue growth has been rapid, but profitability, cash generation, GPU utilization and financing needs are likely to determine whether the company can justify its valuation.

Investors are looking ahead to CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report. Revenue growth has been rapid, but profitability, cash generation, GPU utilization and financing needs are likely to determine whether the company can justify its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds pressure: Director Brannin McBee sold a combined 250,000 shares at approximately $71.04 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Recent filings also showed CEO Michael Intrator selling shares. Although the planned transactions do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size can weigh on investor sentiment. CoreWeave Shares Down Following Insider Selling

Director Brannin McBee sold a combined 250,000 shares at approximately $71.04 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Recent filings also showed CEO Michael Intrator selling shares. Although the planned transactions do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Debt, margins and valuation concerns: Analysts remain concerned about CoreWeave’s substantial debt burden and capital requirements. The company posted a sizable GAAP loss and only a thin adjusted EBIT margin, while projected 2026 capital expenditures of $31 billion to $35 billion heighten funding risk. Falling AI-cloud valuations and rising credit-swap costs are further pressuring the sector. CoreWeave's GPU Debt Treadmill Keeps Me Sidelined Ahead Of Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 20.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 7.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $923,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $15,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,476,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,761,237.45. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,766,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,782,699. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $7,298,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 48.5% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,040 shares of the company's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $255,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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