CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Up 21.9% - Time to Buy?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shot up 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.87 and last traded at $74.1120. 43,594,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 28,308,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $923,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $15,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,476,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,761,237.45. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,766,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,782,699. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here