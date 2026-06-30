CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 4.2% - Should You Buy?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $99.54. Approximately 18,395,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,475,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 7.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,114,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,424,049.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after purchasing an additional 653,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here