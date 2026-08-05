CoreWeave's (CRWV) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 172.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.70.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $13,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,276,815 shares in the company, valued at $151,681,415.30. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $429,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,677.17. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,896,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,245,715. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in CoreWeave by 153.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced three Indonesian AI data centers totaling 360 megawatts of contracted IT power , expected to come online in 2028. The projects represent the company’s first data-center presence in the Asia-Pacific region and could help it capture demand from Southeast Asian enterprises, startups and AI developers. Reuters article

CoreWeave announced three Indonesian AI data centers totaling , expected to come online in 2028. The projects represent the company’s first data-center presence in the Asia-Pacific region and could help it capture demand from Southeast Asian enterprises, startups and AI developers. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $151 price target, implying significant upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing optimism about CoreWeave’s long-term AI infrastructure demand. Piper Sandler analyst coverage

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an rating and a $151 price target, implying significant upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing optimism about CoreWeave’s long-term AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually strong, with traders purchasing 300,950 call options—about 31% above typical call volume—suggesting increased bullish speculation and potentially adding momentum to the stock. Unusually high options trading

Options activity was unusually strong, with traders purchasing 300,950 call options—about 31% above typical call volume—suggesting increased bullish speculation and potentially adding momentum to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame CoreWeave’s pullback from its 52-week high as making its valuation more attractive, while comparisons with Nebius highlight CoreWeave’s greater scale and contracted-revenue visibility. These are supportive investor narratives but do not represent new operating results. CoreWeave valuation analysis

Several articles frame CoreWeave’s pullback from its 52-week high as making its valuation more attractive, while comparisons with Nebius highlight CoreWeave’s greater scale and contracted-revenue visibility. These are supportive investor narratives but do not represent new operating results. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s upcoming second-quarter report is expected to show declining earnings, keeping attention on whether rapid revenue growth can offset heavy infrastructure costs. The company already reported a quarterly EPS loss and maintains a highly leveraged balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave earnings preview

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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