Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock's current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $255.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. Corning has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here