Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

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Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after acquiring an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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