Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 5.3% - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $177.0980. 9,802,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,120,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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