Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 1% - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.16 and last traded at $194.74. 11,855,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,022,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.79.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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