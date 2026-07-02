Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 11.1% - Here's Why

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.54 and last traded at $196.1190. Approximately 21,082,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,030,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.63.

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More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight Corning as a momentum leader, citing strong AI-related fiber demand, new hyperscaler/customer wins, and margin improvement as reasons the long-term setup remains favorable. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight Corning as a momentum leader, citing strong AI-related fiber demand, new hyperscaler/customer wins, and margin improvement as reasons the long-term setup remains favorable. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish expectations tied to AI data-center growth. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish expectations tied to AI data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: Articles focusing on Corning’s year-over-year surge note that the company is benefiting from strong demand for optical fiber and connectivity products used in AI data centers, which has helped drive a big multi-month rally. Article Title

Articles focusing on Corning’s year-over-year surge note that the company is benefiting from strong demand for optical fiber and connectivity products used in AI data centers, which has helped drive a big multi-month rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage is simply retrospective, pointing out how much Corning has appreciated over longer time frames and framing the stock as a major winner rather than offering a fresh catalyst. Article Title

Some coverage is simply retrospective, pointing out how much Corning has appreciated over longer time frames and framing the stock as a major winner rather than offering a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One widely discussed article says Corning’s recent 13.6% one-day drop may signal concern that the AI fiber trade has become overheated, with investors taking profits after an outsized run-up. Article Title

One widely discussed article says Corning’s recent 13.6% one-day drop may signal concern that the AI fiber trade has become overheated, with investors taking profits after an outsized run-up. Negative Sentiment: That same debate is amplified by mentions of risks such as competition, China exposure, and weaker consumer electronics demand, which could pressure future growth if AI enthusiasm cools. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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