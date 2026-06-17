Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $172.75 and last traded at $174.98. 11,009,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,074,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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