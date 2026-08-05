Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Corpay, Inc NYSE: CPAY. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on July 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY stock opened at $397.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.35. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $398.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. This represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 in the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.69.

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About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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