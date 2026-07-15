Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 546,946 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the June 15th total of 260,670 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

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Insider Activity at Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

In related news, CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $340,233.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,254,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,376,878.80. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $187,413.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,771,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,491,428.67. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,384,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,933.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,185. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $76.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1999 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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