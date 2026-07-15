Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $77.64 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%.The firm had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. On average, analysts expect Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1999 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTMX. Barclays lifted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTMX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carranza Lorenzo Dominiq Berho sold 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $225,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,993,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,976,196.50. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $340,233.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,254,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,878.80. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,384,697 shares of company stock worth $8,202,933 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,116 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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