Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.7619.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Corteva Trading Up 0.1%

CTVA stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $504,001,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 6,527.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock worth $211,025,000 after buying an additional 3,100,709 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 78,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after buying an additional 2,612,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4,007.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company's stock worth $165,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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