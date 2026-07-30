Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,558. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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