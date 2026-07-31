Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.34, but opened at $83.99. Corteva shares last traded at $80.6490, with a volume of 1,059,683 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: Corteva increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $3.60–$3.80, citing strong first-half performance, operational improvements, and growth from its seed and crop-protection platforms. Corteva Delivers Strong 1H 2026, Raises FY 2026 Outlook

Corteva increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $3.60–$3.80, citing strong first-half performance, operational improvements, and growth from its seed and crop-protection platforms. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Second-quarter EPS was $2.30, above the $2.24 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Demand for newer seed genetics, traits, and crop-protection products helped support results. Corteva raises full-year profit forecast

Second-quarter EPS was $2.30, above the $2.24 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Demand for newer seed genetics, traits, and crop-protection products helped support results. Positive Sentiment: Planned separation remains on track: Corteva continues to target an October 1 spin-off of Vylor, a potential catalyst that could give investors more focused businesses, though execution remains important. Corteva separation announcement

Corteva continues to target an October 1 spin-off of Vylor, a potential catalyst that could give investors more focused businesses, though execution remains important. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains constructive: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while the updated EPS range is broadly in line with the approximately $3.74 analyst consensus.

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while the updated EPS range is broadly in line with the approximately $3.74 analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Quarterly revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion forecast, and declined 1.2% year over year. Competitive pricing pressures weighed on the top line, overshadowing the EPS beat. Corteva Q2 key metrics

Quarterly revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion forecast, and declined 1.2% year over year. Competitive pricing pressures weighed on the top line, overshadowing the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Corteva trades at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, while separation-related costs and competitive pricing could limit the benefit of stronger demand and the higher forecast.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corteva by 202.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458,624 shares of the company's stock worth $624,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6,527.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock worth $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 78,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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