Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Down 4.3% - Should You Sell?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.5880. 116,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,078,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,165,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,660,000 after acquiring an additional 221,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,471,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,904 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus's lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

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