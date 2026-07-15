Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cosan to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cosan to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cosan in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cosan to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cosan news, Director Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello sold 77,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $267,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcelo Eduardo Martins acquired 2,441,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $12,549,453.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,890,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,136,070.04. The trade was a 99.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,240 shares of company stock valued at $670,410 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cosan by 3,266.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,389 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 1,839.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,600 shares of the company's stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 162,750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 115.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 12,141.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period.

Cosan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CSAN opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited NYSE: CSAN is a Brazilian diversified energy and logistics group focused on agribusiness, fuels, and infrastructure. Its core activities include the cultivation of sugarcane, production of ethanol and sugar, generation of bioelectricity from bagasse, and distribution of fuels under the Raízen joint venture with Shell. Through its subsidiary Moove, Cosan is a leading global producer of base oils and lubricants, while Comgás serves as one of Brazil's largest natural gas distributors.

Founded in 1936 in the state of São Paulo, Cosan has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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