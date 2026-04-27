COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.4056, but opened at $9.03. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 219 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
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COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.
Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.
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