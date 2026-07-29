CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the company's previous close.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.17.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,696,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $713,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after buying an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share , above the $0.28–$0.29 analyst consensus and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million , while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, signaling improving profitability. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Results

CoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $0.28–$0.29 analyst consensus and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to , while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Net new bookings reached $69 million , up 3% from the prior quarter, supporting continued demand across CoStar’s real estate marketplaces, information and analytics businesses. Management described the results as a profitability inflection. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Earnings

Net new bookings reached , up 3% from the prior quarter, supporting continued demand across CoStar’s real estate marketplaces, information and analytics businesses. Management described the results as a profitability inflection. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.39 is above the roughly $1.29 analyst estimate, potentially reinforcing the longer-term earnings-growth story.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of is above the roughly $1.29 analyst estimate, potentially reinforcing the longer-term earnings-growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter revenue was slightly below expectations, despite the strong year-over-year growth rate. The company also continues to trade well below its 52-week high, which may be encouraging bargain hunting and speculative buying ahead of earnings.

Management’s second-quarter revenue was slightly below expectations, despite the strong year-over-year growth rate. The company also continues to trade well below its 52-week high, which may be encouraging bargain hunting and speculative buying ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was below consensus: adjusted EPS of $0.31–$0.34 versus $0.36 expected, and revenue of $935–$945 million versus approximately $970 million expected. The softer near-term outlook may limit the stock’s upside and explains the mixed market reaction. CoStar Q2 Earnings and Q3 Guidance

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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