CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.94.

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CoStar Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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