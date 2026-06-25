Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 2% on Insider Selling

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $938.60 and last traded at $942.24. 2,421,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,175,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $961.09.

Specifically, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

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Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $417.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $997.36 and its 200-day moving average is $970.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, E Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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