Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Here's Why

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $961.64 and last traded at $952.54. 8,228,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 2,218,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $942.24.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $996.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, E Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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