Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 3.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $945.76 and last traded at $945.57. Approximately 2,436,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,258,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $916.54.

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Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Costco continues to benefit from resilient consumer demand, high membership renewal rates, and digital sales momentum, which analysts say help offset a slower pace of June sales growth and support the stock’s long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Costco continues to benefit from resilient consumer demand, high membership renewal rates, and digital sales momentum, which analysts say help offset a slower pace of June sales growth and support the stock’s long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: New Costco warehouse openings and store investments, including plans for additional locations and remodels, reinforce the company’s growth strategy and suggest continued traffic and membership expansion. Article Title

New Costco warehouse openings and store investments, including plans for additional locations and remodels, reinforce the company’s growth strategy and suggest continued traffic and membership expansion. Positive Sentiment: William Blair’s view that Costco is well positioned to weather inflation and uneven consumer spending adds to the supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

William Blair’s view that Costco is well positioned to weather inflation and uneven consumer spending adds to the supportive backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting Costco’s strong multi-year returns and the company’s strong consumer brand may keep investors interested, even as they weigh future upside versus valuation. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighting Costco’s strong multi-year returns and the company’s strong consumer brand may keep investors interested, even as they weigh future upside versus valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious on the stock’s rich valuation, with some saying Costco still looks expensive after its large long-term run, which may limit near-term upside despite strong fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts remain cautious on the stock’s rich valuation, with some saying Costco still looks expensive after its large long-term run, which may limit near-term upside despite strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about Costco’s dividend and comparisons with Walmart mainly reinforces the company’s dependable income profile rather than signaling a major new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage about Costco’s dividend and comparisons with Walmart mainly reinforces the company’s dependable income profile rather than signaling a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Costco’s June sales growth slowed, and some commentary suggests the stock’s recent pullback reflects investor concern that much of the company’s strong performance may already be priced in. Article Title

Costco’s June sales growth slowed, and some commentary suggests the stock’s recent pullback reflects investor concern that much of the company’s strong performance may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Another valuation-focused report also argues Costco looks overvalued after a strong multi-year run, which can pressure shares when investors reassess growth versus price. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,059.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $978.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $977.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,502 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

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