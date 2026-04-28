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Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Coterra Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Coterra Energy to $42 (from $28) while maintaining an "equal weight" rating, implying roughly a 21.8% upside from the current price.
  • Multiple brokers have also bumped ratings/targets — including Weiss (to Buy), Mizuho ($43, Outperform), and Capital One ($46, Overweight) — and the consensus from analysts is a "Moderate Buy" with a $37.13 target.
  • Coterra is trading around $34.48 with a 12‑month range of $22.33–$36.88, a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E of 15.08, and about 87.9% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coterra Energy.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coterra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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