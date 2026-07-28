Coupang (CPNG) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $8.9906 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coupang Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Coupang has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Coupang by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,233,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,414,000 after buying an additional 2,285,600 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 26,267,259 shares of the company's stock worth $619,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,680 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 24,833,189 shares of the company's stock worth $799,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,291,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,377,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coupang from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.20 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Coupang

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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