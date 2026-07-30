Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.2%

CUZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 2,350,374 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,286. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.55 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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